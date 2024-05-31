NASCAR’s Wallace, Reddick support St. Louis Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS – The NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 kicked off Friday with drivers arriving in town. But before, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, along with their teams, made a pit stop at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis Mathews Dickey Club to give back.

Over lunch hour Friday, they brought their best mechanics, engineers, and support team, and went to work—hanging pictures.

“This is where you learn the ins and outs of life at a young age,” Bubba Wallace, NASCAR driver 23XI, said. “It keeps you out of trouble and keeps you maturing and growing, and figuring out what’s next for you. You get to do it with your friends, right? So having fun while learning is not a bad mix.”

“The best thing about this day has been about the history for me and what this place has meant for the community,” Tyler Reddick, NASCAR driver 23XI, said.

The man behind the push to get the team to the Boys & Girls Club is Kreig Robinson. He grew up playing sports at Mathews Dickey’s club, making friendships and meeting people like Hillary Clinton and Michael Jordan, which created the opportunity to giving back to the community.

“Since we were coming to my hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, we wanted to come to a place I grew up,” Robinson said. “I’ve been a member of the club since 1982 and it’s just great to come home…and give back.”

And with that, the crew traded in their motorsports talents to hanging pictures in the lobby, which tell the history behind the club along with the influences it carries to this day.

“The pictures really signifies our history, where we come from,” Tom Sullivan, director of Mathews Dickey Club, said. “We’ve been involved in this business of helping youth since 1959. We want to keep on going, we want to show our children where their parents came from and where they come from.”

