NASCAR: Vicious 16-car wreck ends the second stage at Daytona

Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall

The second stage of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400 at Daytona ended with a massive wreck.

Ty Gibbs went spinning off the bumper of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell in Turns 3 and 4 and hit the right rear of Ryan Blaney’s car. Blaney then went head-on into the wall at a vicious angle and over a dozen other drivers were collected in the aftermath.

The crash happened on lap 90 — the final lap of the stage. Blaney was able to climb from his car after the crash.

Sixteen drivers were collected in the crash and NASCAR was forced to red-flag the race to clean up the track and remove all the crashed cars.

Chase Elliott somehow made it through the crash with little to no damage. He needs to win Saturday night to make the playoffs after missing seven regular-season races because of an injury and a one-race suspension.

Bell, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, William Byron and others were also a part of the crash. Brad Keselowski ended up winning the second stage ahead of Kyle Busch as they were able to escape the crash by being on the inside line behind Blaney.