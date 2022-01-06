NASCAR veteran driver Matt DiBenedetto lands full-time ride with Nashville-based team

Veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity driver Matt DiBenedetto was announced Thursday as the full-time driver for the Nashville-based Rackley W.A.R. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team.

DiBenedetto, 30, will drive the team's No. 25 blue and white Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 racing season.

Last year was the first for Rackley to run fulltime in the truck series. The team had one top-10 finish in 2021 with Hendersonville-native Josh Berry behind the wheel.

Chad Kendrick, who joined the Rackley in 2021, will be DiBendetto's crew chief.

"We feel that by teaming Matt up with experienced crew chief Chad Kendrick, we will be competing for multiple wins and be competitive at all race tracks," Rackley co-owner . Curtis Sutton said. "I truly believe that the NASCAR Truck Series is the most exciting, and I am looking forward to getting the season started.”

Since becoming a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver in 2015 DiBenedetto has posted nine top-five finishes and 31 top-10s. He's had three runner-ups. His best finish last year was 18th.

The Grass Valley, California, native drove for Wood Brothers in 2020 and 2021 before being replaced by Harrison Burton for the 2022 season.

DiBenedetto, who also has 69 Xfinity Series starts, has never competed in the truck series.

“I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited; I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a lot of ways," DiBenedetto said. "I love the feeling you immediately get when you talk to Curtis, (co-owner) Willie (Allen), Chad; all the guys around this organization. They are all hardcore racers and everyone is extremely dedicated."

In 2009 DiBenedetto made his NASCAR Nationwide Series debut at Memphis Motorsports Park driving for a Toyota team that was part of Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series begins Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

Rackley is the title sponsor for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

