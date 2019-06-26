NASCAR updates rule book about race damage in regard to possible penalties

NASCAR updated its rule book Wednesday to include language in the book’s penalty section that series officials could consider any damage caused during a race when assessing if a violation has occurred.

Section 12.4.a now reads (bold added to highlight updated section):

“NASCAR may issue penalties as it deems fit to provide for the orderly conduct of the sport. Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the Event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damage caused by In-Race accidents.

The change could impact whether a winner (or any other car inspected after the race) is disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

Section 8.3.c of the Cup Rule Book already had a similar statement in regards to vehicle eligibility. It stated:

“Such determinations may be made by NASCAR before, during, or after the Event, and may consider, to the extent deemed reasonable by NASCAR in the interests of racing competition and fairness, any modifications caused or required as a result of damaged caused by In-Race accidents.”

NASCAR also announced Wednesday that the Cup package for next weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway will be the same as used in the race at Talladega Superspeedway.

At Talladega, teams had a wicker added to lower speeds. What will be used at Daytona will be a one piece spoiler/wicker. The overall dimensions remain the same for the spoiler.