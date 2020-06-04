NASCAR unveils schedule updates through Aug. 2
NASCAR announced its third installment of the rebuilt 2020 schedule on Wednesday, a 23-race update that begins at Pocono Raceway on the final weekend in June and ends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 2.
The final breakdown: seven points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, five NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races and three ARCA Menards Series events. The schedule also includes the annual NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open, slated for July 15 (a Wednesday night) at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a format to be announced at a later date. The entire schedule is at the bottom of this article.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway will also host events during the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR Playoffs.
FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season broadcasts with the All-Star Race in July. The Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky (July 10). FOX will continue to broadcast Gander Trucks events for the rest of the season.
NASCAR will welcome back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage during the Fourth of July weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Other notes:
— The ARCA Menards Series will also race at Charlotte on July 15 at 4 p.m., setting up a tripleheader with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race to follow.
— The anticipated Pocono doubleheader weekend remains as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days.
— The Xfinity Series will run races on consecutive days at Kentucky Speedway, the result of which will push the Cup Series race from its previously scheduled Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.
— Kansas Speedway will host five races over a three-day stretch, starting with a Cup Series race under the lights on a Thursday night (July 23). Gander Trucks and ARCA race the next day, with Gander Trucks returning to kick-off a Saturday doubleheader with the Xfinity Series.
— The NASCAR Cup Series is the only national series event to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) has been realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
— The ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 24) has been realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.
— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) is realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.
— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
June 26
Pocono
ARCA Menards
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.