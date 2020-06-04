NASCAR unveils schedule updates through Aug. 2

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
NASCAR announced its third installment of the rebuilt 2020 schedule on Wednesday, a 23-race update that begins at Pocono Raceway on the final weekend in June and ends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 2.

The final breakdown: seven points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, five NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races and three ARCA Menards Series events. The schedule also includes the annual NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open, slated for July 15 (a Wednesday night) at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a format to be announced at a later date. The entire schedule is at the bottom of this article.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway will also host events during the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR Playoffs.

FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season broadcasts with the All-Star Race in July. The Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky (July 10). FOX will continue to broadcast Gander Trucks events for the rest of the season.

NASCAR will welcome back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage during the Fourth of July weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Other notes:

— The ARCA Menards Series will also race at Charlotte on July 15 at 4 p.m., setting up a tripleheader with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race to follow.

— The anticipated Pocono doubleheader weekend remains as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days.

— The Xfinity Series will run races on consecutive days at Kentucky Speedway, the result of which will push the Cup Series race from its previously scheduled Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.

— Kansas Speedway will host five races over a three-day stretch, starting with a Cup Series race under the lights on a Thursday night (July 23). Gander Trucks and ARCA race the next day, with Gander Trucks returning to kick-off a Saturday doubleheader with the Xfinity Series.

— The NASCAR Cup Series is the only national series event to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (July 9) has been realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

— The ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 24) has been realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.

— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) is realigned from Chicagoland Speedway.

— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (July 25) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

June 26

Pocono

ARCA Menards

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

