NASCAR unveils 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will race 13 times in 2019, including six times on tracks that also run NASCAR Cup races.
The season begins Feb. 10 at New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway and ends Oct. 4 at Dover International Speedway.
South Boston (Virginia) Speedway will host twin 100-lap features on May 4, the second consecutive year the .400-mile track has done so. Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway will host the third annual NASCAR Throwback with the K&N Series on June 15.
The East Series will go head-to-head twice with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – July 26 at Iowa Speedway and Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.
2019 K&N Pro Series East Schedule
Feb. 10 – New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway
April 6 – Bristol Motor Speedway
May 4 – South Boston (Virginia) Speedway *
June 1 – Memphis International Raceway
June 15 – Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park
July 20 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 26 – Iowa Speedway
Aug. 2 – Watkins Glen International
Aug. 15 – Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug. 24 – Gateway Motorsports Park (Madison, Illinois)
Sept. 21 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Oct. 4 – Dover International Speedway
Twin 100-lap races