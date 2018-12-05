NASCAR unveils 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will race 13 times in 2019, including six times on tracks that also run NASCAR Cup races.

The season begins Feb. 10 at New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway and ends Oct. 4 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston (Virginia) Speedway will host twin 100-lap features on May 4, the second consecutive year the .400-mile track has done so. Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway will host the third annual NASCAR Throwback with the K&N Series on June 15.

The East Series will go head-to-head twice with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – July 26 at Iowa Speedway and Aug. 24 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

2019 K&N Pro Series East Schedule

Feb. 10 – New Smyrna (Florida) Speedway

April 6 – Bristol Motor Speedway

May 4 – South Boston (Virginia) Speedway *

June 1 – Memphis International Raceway

June 15 – Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park

July 20 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 26 – Iowa Speedway

Aug. 2 – Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Aug. 24 – Gateway Motorsports Park (Madison, Illinois)

Sept. 21 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – Dover International Speedway