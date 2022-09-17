NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 19-25, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Sept. 19
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Tuesday, Sept. 20
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2010 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, Sept. 21
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Sept. 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights, USA Network
Friday, Sept. 23
1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 24
9:30 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Xfinity Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network
Noon, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Daddy Daycare (re-air), USA Network
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Cup Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network
2:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download: Best of Dale Jr. Download, USA Network
3 p.m.: Countdown to Green: Texas, USA Network
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Auto Racing: Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race Show: Texas, USA Network
On PRN:
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 25
11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Texas, FS1
12:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network
2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Texas, USA Network
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Texas, USA Network
On PRN:
2:30, NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway