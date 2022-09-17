NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 19-25, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Sept. 19

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Tuesday, Sept. 20

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2010 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, Sept. 21

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Sept. 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights, USA Network

Friday, Sept. 23

1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 24

9:30 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Xfinity Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network

Noon, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Daddy Daycare (re-air), USA Network

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Cup Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network

2:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download: Best of Dale Jr. Download, USA Network

3 p.m.: Countdown to Green: Texas, USA Network

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Auto Racing: Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race Show: Texas, USA Network

On PRN:

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 25

11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Texas, FS1

12:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network

2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Texas, USA Network

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Texas, USA Network

On PRN:

2:30, NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

