NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 12-18, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Sept. 12

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Food City 500 (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Bristol (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Sept. 13

2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

10:08 p.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network

11 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Food City 500 (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Sept. 14

10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Sept. 15

7 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics (re-air), FS2

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School, USA Network

Friday, Sept. 16

12:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network

1 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network

3:30 a.m., ARCA Auto Racing (re-air), FS2

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

12 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network

1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West at Portland International Raceway (re-air), USA Network

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network

On PRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 17

12:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Countdown to Green at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network

11 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show, USA Network

11:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network

On PRN:

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 18

1:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, V-Day Do-Over (re-air), USA Network



