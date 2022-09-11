NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 12-18, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Sept. 12
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Food City 500 (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Bristol (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Sept. 13
2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
10:08 p.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network
11 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Food City 500 (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Sept. 14
10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Sept. 15
7 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics (re-air), FS2
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School, USA Network
Friday, Sept. 16
12:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network
1 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network
3:30 a.m., ARCA Auto Racing (re-air), FS2
8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
12 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network
1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West at Portland International Raceway (re-air), USA Network
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network
10:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
11 p.m., Race for the Championship: David v. Goliath (re-air), USA Network
On PRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 17
12:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Countdown to Green at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network
11 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show, USA Network
11:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School (re-air), USA Network
On PRN:
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 18
1:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, V-Day Do-Over (re-air), USA Network