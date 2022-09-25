NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Sept. 26
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega, FS1
11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network
Tuesday, Sept. 27
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, Sept. 28
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday. Sept. 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory, USA Network
Friday, Sept. 30
1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway, USA Network
Saturday, Oct. 1
6 a.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS1
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1
12 p.m., IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, NBC
12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Talladega, FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega, FS1
3 p.m., NCWTS post-race show: Talladega, FS1
3:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Talladega, USA Network
4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega, USA Network
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network
7 p.m., IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, USA Network
11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
12 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega
Sunday, Oct. 2
5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega, FS1
1 p.m., Countdown to Green: Talladega, NBC
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at Talladega, NBC
11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at Talladega