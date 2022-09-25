NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Sept. 26

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega, FS1

11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Talladega Frights (re-air), USA Network

Tuesday, Sept. 27

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, Sept. 28

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday. Sept. 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory, USA Network

Friday, Sept. 30

1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway, USA Network



Saturday, Oct. 1

6 a.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS1

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1

12 p.m., IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, NBC

12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Talladega, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega, FS1

3 p.m., NCWTS post-race show: Talladega, FS1

3:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Talladega, USA Network

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega, USA Network

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network

7 p.m., IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, USA Network

11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

12 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300 at Talladega

Sunday, Oct. 2

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega, FS1

1 p.m., Countdown to Green: Talladega, NBC

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at Talladega, NBC

11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 at Talladega