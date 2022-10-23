NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 24-30, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Oct. 24
4 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS1
11 p.m., Race for the Championship, Playoff Pitfalls (re-air), USA Network
Tuesday, Oct. 25
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Baptist Health 2o0 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 26
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday. Oct. 27
1 a.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Martinsville Speedway, FloRacing
10 p.m., Race for the Championship, USA Network
On MRN:
8 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Friday, Oct. 28
12:57 a.m., Race for the Championship (re-air), USA Network
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2
6:30 a.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice/qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 29
1 a.m., Race for the Championship (re-air), USA Network
12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, USA Network
2 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), USA Network
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series, NBC
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, NBC, Peacock
11 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville Speedway
2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 30
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Countdown to Green: Cup Series, NBC
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, NBC
On MRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway