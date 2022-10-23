NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 24-30, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, Oct. 24

4 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., Race for the Championship, Playoff Pitfalls (re-air), USA Network

Tuesday, Oct. 25

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Baptist Health 2o0 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Wednesday, Oct. 26

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday. Oct. 27

1 a.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Martinsville Speedway, FloRacing

10 p.m., Race for the Championship, USA Network

On MRN:

8 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Friday, Oct. 28

12:57 a.m., Race for the Championship (re-air), USA Network

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2

6:30 a.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice/qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Saturday, Oct. 29

1 a.m., Race for the Championship (re-air), USA Network

12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, USA Network

2 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series, NBC

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, NBC, Peacock

11 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville Speedway

2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 30

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Countdown to Green: Cup Series, NBC

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, NBC

On MRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway