NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 3-9, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Oct. 3

6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1

11:01 p.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network

Tuesday, Oct. 4

1 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Wednesday, Oct. 5

1 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1

Thursday, Oct. 6

2 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: All or Nothing, USA Network

Friday, Oct. 7

12 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: All or Nothing (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Oct. 8

12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2

6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2

9:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App

Noon, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (in-progress), USA Network

3 p.m., Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC (simulcast on Peacock)

On PRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course



Sunday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS1

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte, FS1

1 p.m., Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC

On PRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course