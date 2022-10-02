NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 3-9, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Oct. 3
6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS1
11:01 p.m., Race for the Championship: Hometown Glory (re-air), USA Network
Tuesday, Oct. 4
1 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Wednesday, Oct. 5
1 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1
Thursday, Oct. 6
2 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: All or Nothing, USA Network
Friday, Oct. 7
12 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2
1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: All or Nothing (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2
Saturday, Oct. 8
12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2
6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2
9:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App
Noon, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (in-progress), USA Network
3 p.m., Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC (simulcast on Peacock)
On PRN:
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course
Sunday, Oct. 9
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS1
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte, FS1
1 p.m., Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, NBC
On PRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course