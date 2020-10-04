NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Oct. 5-11, 2020

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, October 5
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
Tuesday, October 6
3 p.m., IMSA Prototype Challenge (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4 p.m., Glory Road: NASCAR‘s Lost Tracks (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Wednesday, October 7
Noon, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App
3 p.m., IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
7 p.m., Classic NASCAR: 1994 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
Friday, October 9
2 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4 p.m., Glory Road: Modified to Cup (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:30 p.m., Glory Road: Endurance Racing (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Saturday, October 10
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC/NBC Sports App
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, NBC/NBC Sports App
8 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On PRN:
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Sunday, October 11
Noon, NASCAR Race Hub: Charlotte, FS1/FOX Sports App
1 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green: Charlotte, NBC/NBC Sports App
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, NBC/NBC Sports App
6 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Charlotte, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On PRN:
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval