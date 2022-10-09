NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 10-16
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Oct. 10
10 a.m., IMSA: Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta (tape delay), USA
11 a.m., IMSA: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta (tape delay), USA
1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: NAPA Auto Care 150 at All American Speedway (tape delay), USA
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: The Cutoff, USA
Friday, Oct. 14
1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: The Cutoff (re-air), USA
7:30 p.m., Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson Speedway (tape delay), USA
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA
Saturday, Oct. 15
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC
On PRN:
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,
Sunday, Oct. 16
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — 2022 season, FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless — Betty Skelton, FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1
2 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC
On PRN:
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway