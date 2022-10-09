NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Oct. 10-16

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, Oct. 10

10 a.m., IMSA: Prototype Challenge at Road Atlanta (tape delay), USA

11 a.m., IMSA: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta (tape delay), USA

1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: NAPA Auto Care 150 at All American Speedway (tape delay), USA

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: The Cutoff, USA

Friday, Oct. 14

1:01 a.m., Race for the Championship: The Cutoff (re-air), USA

7:30 p.m., Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson Speedway (tape delay), USA

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA

Saturday, Oct. 15

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC

On PRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,

Sunday, Oct. 16

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — 2022 season, FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless — Betty Skelton, FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC

On PRN:

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway