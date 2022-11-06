NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Nov. 7-13, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Nov. 7
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Bonus Lap — Welcome to My World Pt. 2, USA
11:08 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA
Tuesday, Nov. 8
12:08 a.m., Race for the Championship: David vs. Goliath (re-air), USA
1:08 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School versus New School (re-air), USA
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Wednesday, Nov. 9
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Nov. 10
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, Nov. 11
10 a.m., ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway (tape delay), USA
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1