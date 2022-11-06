NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Nov. 7-13, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Nov. 7

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Bonus Lap — Welcome to My World Pt. 2, USA

11:08 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA

Tuesday, Nov. 8

12:08 a.m., Race for the Championship: David vs. Goliath (re-air), USA

1:08 a.m., Race for the Championship: Old School versus New School (re-air), USA

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 9

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Thursday, Nov. 10

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Friday, Nov. 11

10 a.m., ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway (tape delay), USA

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1