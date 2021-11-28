NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Nov. 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs, FS1

7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS

8 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Nov. 30

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind, (re-air), FS

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, Dec. 1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind, (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

Thursday, Dec. 2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night (re-air), NBCSN

7:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House (re-air), NBCSN

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration in Nashville, Tenn.

Friday, Dec. 3

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview, FS1

Saturday, Dec. 4

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Champion’s Week: Burnout on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Champion’s Week: 2021 Cup Series Awards Show in Nashville, Tenn. (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Dec. 5

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS1