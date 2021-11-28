NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Nov. 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs, FS1
7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS
8 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Nov. 30
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind, (re-air), FS
2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, Dec. 1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind, (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
Thursday, Dec. 2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
7 p.m., Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night (re-air), NBCSN
7:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House (re-air), NBCSN
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration in Nashville, Tenn.
Friday, Dec. 3
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview, FS1
Saturday, Dec. 4
5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Champion’s Week: Burnout on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
7 p.m., NASCAR Champion’s Week: 2021 Cup Series Awards Show in Nashville, Tenn. (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Dec. 5
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 3 (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS1