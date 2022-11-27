NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Nov. 28

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features (re-air), FS1

Thursday, Dec. 1

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Awards and Championship Celebration

Friday, Dec. 2

6 a.m., Greatest Races (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., Greatest Races (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features (re-air), FS1