NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 30-June 5, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, May 30

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, May 31

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, June 1

2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, June 2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, June 3

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — Portland, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway, FS1

On MRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 4

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Gateway, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NXS at Portland, FS1

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway, FS1

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway

1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

7:30 p.m., ARCA Menarda Series: Portland 100

Sunday, June 5

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Gateway, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

On MRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway