NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 30-June 5, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing
Monday, May 30
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, May 31
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, June 1
2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, June 2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, June 3
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — Portland, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway, FS1
On MRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 4
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS1
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Gateway, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NXS at Portland, FS1
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway, FS1
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway
1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway
4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway
7:30 p.m., ARCA Menarda Series: Portland 100
Sunday, June 5
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Gateway, FS1
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1
On MRN:
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway