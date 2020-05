NASCAR on TV schedule: Week of May 18-24, 2020

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, May 18

1 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1985 Xfinity Series at Bristol (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 (re-air), FS1FOX Sports App

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, May 19

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., The 600: History of NASCAR‘s Toughest Race (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

8 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Wednesday, May 20

1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

4 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, FS1/FOX Sports App

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Thursday, May 21

2 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Friday, May 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

11 p.m., NASCAR Replay: 2012 Bojangles‘ Southern 500 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

Saturday, May 23

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, May 24

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics; 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 a.m., The 600: History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

3 p.m., 100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR, FS1/FOX Sports App

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FOX/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, FOX/FOX Sports App

On PRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600