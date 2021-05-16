NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 17-23, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, May 17

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Dover (re-air), FS1

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, May 18

Noon, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Dover (re-air), FS2

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS2

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classics: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, May 19

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Circuit of the Americas (COTA), FS1

8:30 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1

10:30 p.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: COTA (re-air), FS1

Thursday, May 20

Midnight, Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1

5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, May 21

12:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series East: General Tire 125 at Dover International Speedway (tape delay), NBCSN

3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead Raceway (tape delay), NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, May 22

6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, FS1

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at COTA, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225 at COTA, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity at COTA, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA, FS1 (Canada: TSN 3)

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Post-race show, FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225 at COTA

On PRN:

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA

Sunday, May 23

1 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Trackhouse — Get Ready (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at COTA, FS1

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA, FS1 (Canada: TSN 5)

On PRN:

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA