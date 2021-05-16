NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 17-23, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, May 17
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Dover (re-air), FS1
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, May 18
Noon, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Dover (re-air), FS2
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS2
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classics: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, May 19
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Circuit of the Americas (COTA), FS1
8:30 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1
10:30 p.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: COTA (re-air), FS1
Thursday, May 20
Midnight, Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1
5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, May 21
12:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series East: General Tire 125 at Dover International Speedway (tape delay), NBCSN
3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead Raceway (tape delay), NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, May 22
6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice (re-air), FS1
7 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice (re-air), FS1
9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, FS1
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at COTA, FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225 at COTA, FS1
3:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity at COTA, FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA, FS1 (Canada: TSN 3)
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Post-race show, FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225 at COTA
On PRN:
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA
Sunday, May 23
1 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Trackhouse — Get Ready (re-air), FS1
9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at COTA (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at COTA, FS1
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA, FS1 (Canada: TSN 5)
On PRN:
11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA