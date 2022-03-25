NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 28-April 3, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, March 28

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Michelin Pilot Challenge, USA

Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East, USA

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, March 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, Radioactive: Best of Richmond, FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, March 30

1 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Boundless: Betty Skelton, FS1

Thursday, March 31

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Radioactive: Best of Road Courses, FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2

Friday, April 1

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS1

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS2

Noon, ARCA Menards Series NAPA Auto Parts 150, USA

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1

On MRN

6:30 p.m., Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Saturday, April 2

6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1998 Autolite Platinum 250, FS1

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1

9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition Richmond

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Qualifying, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (re-air)

On MRN

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Qualifying

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

Sunday, April 3

12:30 a.m., ASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS2 (re-air)

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive, FS1

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400, FOX

On MRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400