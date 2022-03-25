NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 28-April 3, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing
Monday, March 28
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series XPEL 225 (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Michelin Pilot Challenge, USA
Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East, USA
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
10:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, March 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, Radioactive: Best of Richmond, FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, March 30
1 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (re-air), FS2
4 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Boundless: Betty Skelton, FS1
Thursday, March 31
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Radioactive: Best of Road Courses, FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2
Friday, April 1
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS2
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS1
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Game Night: Family Edition, FS2
Noon, ARCA Menards Series NAPA Auto Parts 150, USA
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1
On MRN
6:30 p.m., Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150
Saturday, April 2
6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1998 Autolite Platinum 250, FS1
8:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, FS1
9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition Richmond
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Qualifying, FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)
10:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (re-air)
On MRN
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Qualifying
1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Sunday, April 3
12:30 a.m., ASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS2 (re-air)
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive, FS1
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250, FS1 (re-air)
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400, FOX
On MRN
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400