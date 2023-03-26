NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 27-April 2, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, March 27
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, March 28
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, March 29
1 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
Noon, Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Thursday, March 30
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1
Friday, March 31
1 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1
11:30 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS2
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway, FloRacing
10:30 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
6:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway
Saturday, April 1
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Richmond, FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1
12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway, FS1
3:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway, FS1
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, FS1
10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Irwindale Speedway, FloRacing
On MRN:
10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway
4 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 2
8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, FS1
On MRN:
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway