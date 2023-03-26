NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 27-April 2, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, March 27

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1



Tuesday, March 28

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, March 29

1 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

Noon, Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Thursday, March 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1

Story continues

Friday, March 31

1 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1

11:30 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS2

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway, FloRacing

10:30 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Dan Lowry 400 (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

6:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway

Saturday, April 1

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Richmond, FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1

12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Craftsman Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway, FS1

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway, FS1

10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Irwindale Speedway, FloRacing

On MRN:

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

4 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 2

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond (re-air), FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, FS1

On MRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway