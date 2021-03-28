NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of March 29-April 4, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, March 29
Noon, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN1)
4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, FOX (Canada: TSN1)
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
Noon, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway
On PRN:
4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Tuesday, March 30
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Wednesday, March 31
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, April 1
1 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Alan Jay Automotive 120 at Sebring International Raceway (re-air), NBCSN
3 p.m., IMSA Mazda MX-5 Cup at Sebring International Raceway (tape delay), NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville Speedway, FS1
Friday, April 2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, April 3
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
2:30 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2
3:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2
Sunday, April 4
4 p.m., Blink of An Eye (re-air), FS1