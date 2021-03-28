NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of March 29-April 4, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, March 29

Noon, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN1)

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, FOX (Canada: TSN1)

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

Noon, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

On PRN:

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tuesday, March 30

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, March 31

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, April 1

1 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Alan Jay Automotive 120 at Sebring International Raceway (re-air), NBCSN

3 p.m., IMSA Mazda MX-5 Cup at Sebring International Raceway (tape delay), NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville Speedway, FS1

Friday, April 2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, April 3

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

2:30 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

Sunday, April 4

4 p.m., Blink of An Eye (re-air), FS1