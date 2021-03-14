NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of March 15-21
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, March 15
Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Phoenix (re-air), FS1
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta, FS1
Tuesday, March 16
Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Wednesday, March 17
5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (re-air), FS2
Thursday, March 18
1 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2
2 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN
Friday, March 19
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2
2:35 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sebring International Raceway, TrackPass
Saturday, March 20
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1
7 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1
10 a.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBCSN/TrackPass
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1
11:30 a.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1
Noon, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBC Sports App
1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta, FS2
1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Atlanta, FS1
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1
4:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Atlanta, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Post-race Show, FS1
7 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBCSN
7:30 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
On PRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 21
1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., The Day: Atlanta 1992 — Petty’s Last Race (re-air), FS1
7 a.m., NASCAR RaceHub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1
8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Atlanta, FS1
2:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Atlanta, FOX
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FOX (Canada: TSN 5)
On PRN:
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway