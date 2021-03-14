NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of March 15-21

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, March 15

Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Phoenix (re-air), FS1

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta, FS1

Tuesday, March 16

Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, March 17

5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (re-air), FS2

Thursday, March 18

1 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

2 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN

Friday, March 19

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2

2:35 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Sebring International Raceway, TrackPass

Saturday, March 20

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1

10 a.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBCSN/TrackPass

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1

11:30 a.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1

Noon, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBC Sports App

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta, FS2

1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Atlanta, FS1

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1

4:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Atlanta, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Post-race Show, FS1

7 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, NBCSN

7:30 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

On PRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 21

1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., The Day: Atlanta 1992 — Petty’s Last Race (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR RaceHub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS1

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Atlanta (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Atlanta, FS1

2:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Atlanta, FOX

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FOX (Canada: TSN 5)

On PRN:

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway