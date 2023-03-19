NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 20-26, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, March 20

2 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fr8 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, March 21

12 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fr8 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, March 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Thursday, March 23

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best Features of 2022 (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2

Friday, March 24

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

Saturday, March 25

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1993 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

Sunday, March 26

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of The Americas, FOX

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, FOX