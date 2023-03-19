NASCAR TV schedule: Week of March 20-26, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International
Monday, March 20
2 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fr8 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, March 21
12 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fr8 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 RAPTOR King of Tough 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, March 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Thursday, March 23
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best Features of 2022 (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS2
Friday, March 24
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
Saturday, March 25
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS1
7 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: 2023 XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1993 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
Sunday, March 26
6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2023 Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today at Circuit of The Americas (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of The Americas, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of The Americas, FOX
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, FOX