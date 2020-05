NASCAR on TV schedule: Week of June 1-7, 2020

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, June 1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City presents The Supermarket Heroes 500 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 a.m., 1985 NASCAR Xfinity Series Bristol race, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Chase Elliott: Dawsonville Boy (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar‘s 300 presented by Alsco (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On PRN

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco

Tuesday, June 2

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City presents The Supermarket Heroes 500 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar‘s 300 presented by Alsco (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar‘s 300 presented by Alsco (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Rusty Wallace (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10 p.m., NASCAR Greatest Races: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

Wednesday, June 3

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Thursday, June 4

1 a.m., Dale Jr. Download: David Hobbs: Paddock to Telly (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 a.m., Dale Jr. Download: Will Power: The One Punch Rule (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Dave Marcis: The Independent (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 5

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Harry Gant: The Bandit (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 6

11:30 a.m., Empty Cup: Quest for the 1992 NASCAR Championship (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Noon, The Day: Atlanta 1992 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

1 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix Camping World 200, FS1/FOX Sports App

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Echo Park 250, FOX/FOX Sports App

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Echo Park 250 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix Camping World 200

On PRN

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Echo Park 250

Sunday, June 7

1 a.m., The Day: Atlanta 1992 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Echo Park 250 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FOX/FOX Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, FOX/FOX Sports App

10 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On PRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500