NASCAR on TV schedule: Week of June 29-July 5, 2020

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, June 29

Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono Organics 325 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

3 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 350 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 350 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, June 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

10 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2005 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, July 1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2002 NAPA Auto Parts 500 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Glory Road: NASCAR’s Lost Tracks (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m., Glory Road: Stock Car Evolution (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8 p.m., Glory Road: IROC (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8:30 p.m., Glory Road: Controversial Finishes (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Thursday, July 2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Truck Racing: 1998 Federated Auto Parts 250 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Glory Road: The Inaugural Brickyard (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m., Glory Road: Modified to Cup (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8 p.m., Glory Road: Controversial Finishes (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8:30 p.m., Glory Road: The Winston Million (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, July 3

2:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: Race 1 at Utah Motorsports Campus (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: Race 2 at Utah Motorsports Campus (tape delay), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Bubba Wallace (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2002 NAPA Auto Parts 500 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Will Power (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Truck Racing: 1998 Auto Parts 250 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

Saturday, July 4

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC/NBC Sports App

On PRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS RADIO)

Sunday, July 5

3 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC/NBC Sports App

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On PRN

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS RADIO)