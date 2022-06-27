NASCAR TV schedule: Week of June 27- July 3, 2022

In this article:

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, June 27

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

11:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

Tuesday, June 28

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

10:08 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

Wednesday, June 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, June 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS1

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network

Friday, July 1

12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

2 p.m., IMSA: Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Watkins Glen International (re-air), USA Network

3 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120 (re-air), USA Network

5 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Road America, USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, July 2

1:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Road America, USA Network

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180 at Road America, USA Network

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race show, USA Network

6 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Road America

2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180 at Road America

Sunday, July 3

12 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Road America, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway (re-air), USA Network

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, USA Network

3 p.m., IMSA SportsCar Championship: Mobil 1 Grand Prix (re-air), NBC

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race show, USA Network

7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250 at Road America