NASCAR TV schedule: Week of June 27- July 3, 2022

Staff Report
·3 min read
NASCAR TV schedule: Week of June 27- July 3, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing

Monday, June 27
 6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
11:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

Tuesday, June 28
5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
10:08 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

Wednesday, June 29
 6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, June 30
 6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, Best of Radioactive: Road Courses, FS1
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network

Friday, July 1
12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
2 p.m., IMSA: Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Watkins Glen International (re-air), USA Network
3 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120 (re-air), USA Network
5 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Road America, USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, July 2
1:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Road America, USA Network
2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180 at Road America, USA Network
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race show, USA Network
6 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Road America
2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180 at Road America

Sunday, July 3
 12 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Road America, FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway (re-air), USA Network
2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, USA Network
3 p.m., IMSA SportsCar Championship: Mobil 1 Grand Prix (re-air), NBC
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race show, USA Network
7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

