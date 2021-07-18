NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of July 19-25, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, July 19

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, July 20

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1, FS1

Wednesday, July 21

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Presents: This Racing Life (re-air), FS2

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1 (re-air), FS2

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2 (re-air), FS2

Thursday, July 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show, FS1

Friday, July 23

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show, FS1