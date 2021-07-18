NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of July 19-25, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, July 19
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, July 20
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1, FS1
Wednesday, July 21
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Presents: This Racing Life (re-air), FS2
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1 (re-air), FS2
10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2 (re-air), FS2
Thursday, July 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show, FS1
Friday, July 23
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show, FS1