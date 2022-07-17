NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 18-24, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, July 18

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

Tuesday, July 19

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay (2022 Season Recap), FS1

Wednesday, July 20

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Radioactive 2022 Season), FS1

11:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network

Thursday, July 21

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay (2022 Season Recap), FS1

Friday, July 22

7 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Radioactive: Trucks), FS1

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Race Hub Game Night: Truck Series Edition), FS1

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Features 2022 Season), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1

12:00 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23

Midnight, NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, USA Network

11 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

11:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: CWTS at Pocono, FOX

12 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway, FOX

12 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

12:30 p.m., IMSA: Lime Rock Park 120 (re-air), USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, USA Network

4:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway, USA Network

7 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show, USA Network

On MRN:

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 24

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

6:30 a.m., The NASCARcade (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (re-air), USA Network

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Countdown to Green, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, USA Network

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show, USA Network

7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

10 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway