NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 18-24, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, July 18
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
Tuesday, July 19
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay (2022 Season Recap), FS1
Wednesday, July 20
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Radioactive 2022 Season), FS1
11:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network
Thursday, July 21
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay (2022 Season Recap), FS1
Friday, July 22
7 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Radioactive: Trucks), FS1
8:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Race Hub Game Night: Truck Series Edition), FS1
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (Best of Features 2022 Season), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1
12:00 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway
Saturday, July 23
Midnight, NASCAR RaceDay (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, USA Network
11 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
11:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: CWTS at Pocono, FOX
12 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway, FOX
12 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
12:30 p.m., IMSA: Lime Rock Park 120 (re-air), USA Network
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway, USA Network
4:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway, USA Network
7 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show, USA Network
On MRN:
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice/Qualifying at Pocono Raceway
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway
Sunday, July 24
4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
6:30 a.m., The NASCARcade (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (re-air), USA Network
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Countdown to Green, USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, USA Network
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show, USA Network
7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
10 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway