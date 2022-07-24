NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 25-31, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, July 25

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

4:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Tuesday, July 26

12:02 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: V-Day Do-Over (re-air), USA Network

12:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Daddy Daycare (re-air), USA Network

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, July 27

11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 1994 Brickyard 400 (re-air), FS1

Thursday, July 28

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars, USA Network

10:03 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Start Your Engines — Supersized, USA Network

Friday, July 29

12:34 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network

4 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1

4:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at IRP, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1

On MRN:

6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Saturday, July 30

3 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network

10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS1

3 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC

On PRN and IMS Radio:

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Sunday, July 31

12:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network

9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Indianapolis, FS1

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC

On PRN and IMS Radio:

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard