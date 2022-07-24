NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 25-31, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, July 25
12:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
4:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Tuesday, July 26
12:02 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: V-Day Do-Over (re-air), USA Network
12:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Daddy Daycare (re-air), USA Network
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, July 27
11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 1994 Brickyard 400 (re-air), FS1
Thursday, July 28
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars, USA Network
10:03 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Start Your Engines — Supersized, USA Network
Friday, July 29
12:34 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network
4 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway (re-air), FS2
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1
4:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at IRP, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1
On MRN:
6 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Saturday, July 30
3 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network
10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS1
3 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC
On PRN and IMS Radio:
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Sunday, July 31
12:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Counting Cards and Cars (re-air), USA Network
9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Indianapolis, FS1
2 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC
On PRN and IMS Radio:
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard