NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 11-17, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, July 11

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1,

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock

11:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network



Tuesday, July 12

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, July 13

12:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock



Thursday, July 14

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network



Friday, July 15

12:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice/Qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium Speedway (re-air), USA Network

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network



Saturday, July 16

Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network

1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network

5 p.m., IMSA SportsCar Championship: Northeast Grand Prix, USA Network

On PRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 17

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

12:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

1 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, USA Network

7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

On PRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway