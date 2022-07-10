NASCAR TV schedule: Week of July 11-17, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing
Monday, July 11
5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1,
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
11:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
Tuesday, July 12
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, July 13
12:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, July 14
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, USA Network
Friday, July 15
12:30 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice/Qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium Speedway (re-air), USA Network
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
Saturday, July 16
Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network
1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network
5 p.m., IMSA SportsCar Championship: Northeast Grand Prix, USA Network
On PRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sunday, July 17
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
12:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
1 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, USA Network
7 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
7:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
On PRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway