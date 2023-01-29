NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Jan. 30
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel: The Ernie Irvan Story, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
11 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2005 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Jan. 31
2 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel: The Ernie Irvan Story, FS2
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Feb. 2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, Feb. 3
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
5:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: All-Star (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1
Saturday, Feb. 4
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS1
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS1
8:30 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham Speedway (re-air), FS1
9 a.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona (re-air), CNBC
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1
On MRN:
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash practice and qualifying
Sunday, Feb. 5
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice (re-air), FS1
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying (re-air), FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum heat races, FOX
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX
On MRN:
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum