NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel: The Ernie Irvan Story, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2005 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 31

2 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel: The Ernie Irvan Story, FS2

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022, FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Feb. 2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, Feb. 3

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: All-Star (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1

Saturday, Feb. 4

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS1

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS1

8:30 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham Speedway (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona (re-air), CNBC

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1

On MRN:

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash practice and qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 5

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice (re-air), FS1

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying (re-air), FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum heat races, FOX

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX

On MRN:

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum