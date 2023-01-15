NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 16-22, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, Jan. 16

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Jan. 18

12 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Bristol (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., Greatest Races: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2

Friday, Jan. 20

On MRN:

8 p.m. ET, 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony