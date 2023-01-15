NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 16-22, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Jan. 16
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Jan. 18
12 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Bristol (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., Greatest Races: 2007 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2
Friday, Jan. 20
On MRN:
8 p.m. ET, 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony