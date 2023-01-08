NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Jan. 9-15, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday. Jan. 9
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Jan. 10
12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
5:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
Thursday, Jan. 12
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2