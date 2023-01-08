NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Jan. 9-15, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday. Jan. 9

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 10

12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

Thursday, Jan. 12

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2