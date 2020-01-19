NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 20-26
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Tuesday, Jan. 21
On MRN
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Saturday, Jan. 25
2 p.m., IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
11 p.m., IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Jan. 26
6 a.m., IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Noon, IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, NBC/NBC Sports App