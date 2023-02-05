NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 6-12, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Feb. 6

5 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (re-air), FS2

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Trucks (re-air), FS2

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: All-Star (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (re-air), FS2

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel: The Ernie Irvan Story (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Feb. 8

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: All-Star (re-air), FS2

6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock



Thursday, Feb. 9

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock



Friday, Feb. 10

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Feb. 11

7:20 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at New Smyrna Speedway, FloRacing