NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 21-27, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Feb. 21

3 a.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., 100,000 Cameras; Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS1

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

Noon, NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: Daytona 500, FS1

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. (re-air), FS1

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 (re-air), FS1

9:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 (re-air), FS2

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250 (re-air), FS2

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1997 Daytona 500, FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Daytona, FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Feb. 24

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, Feb. 25

10 a.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Michelin Pilot Challenge (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

Noon, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at New Smyrna Speedway (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East at New Smyrna Speedway (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Feb. 26

10 a.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel, FS1

Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice/qualifying, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying, FS1

4 p.m. NASCAR Raceday: Xfinity Series Fontana, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300, FS1

On MRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300

Sunday, Feb. 27

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (re-air), FS1

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Presents This Racing Life, FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana, FOX

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400, FOX

On MRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400