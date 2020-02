NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 17-23

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Feb. 17

4 p.m., Daytona 500, FOX/FOX Sports App

On MRN

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Tuesday, Feb. 18

5 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, Feb. 19

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., ARCA Racing Series: Daytona (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1 p.m., NASCAR Coast to Coast presented by Whelen

Thursday, Feb. 20

5 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Friday, Feb. 21

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS2/FOX Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1/FOX Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports App

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1/FOX Sports App

8:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, FS1/FOX Sports App

9 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200

Saturday, Feb. 22

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

3:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity, FS1/FOX Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300, FS1/FOX Sports App

On PRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300

Sunday, Feb. 23

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

9 a.m., NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series, FS1/FOX Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series, FOX/FOX Sports App

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, FOX/FOX Sports App

On PRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube