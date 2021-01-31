NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 1-7, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Tuesday, February 2
On MRN
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Wednesday, February 3
1:30 a.m., 2021 NASCAR Season Preview Show (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, February 7
3 p.m., 2021 NASCAR Season Preview Show (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App