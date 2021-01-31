NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Feb. 1-7, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Tuesday, February 2

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, February 3

1:30 a.m., 2021 NASCAR Season Preview Show (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, February 7

3 p.m., 2021 NASCAR Season Preview Show (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App