NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 5-11, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Dec. 5

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap, FS1

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing, FS2

11:30 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

Thursday, Dec. 8

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS1

Friday, Dec. 9

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless: Betty Skelton (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2