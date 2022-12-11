NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 12-18, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Dec. 12

11 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2009 Aaron’s 499 @ Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Aaron’s 499 @ Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Xfinity Series Goody’s 300 @ Daytona International Speedway (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Dec. 13

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS1

Thursday, Dec. 15

12 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Dec. 17

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS1