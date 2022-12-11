NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 12-18, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Dec. 12
11 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2009 Aaron’s 499 @ Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Aaron’s 499 @ Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Xfinity Series Goody’s 300 @ Daytona International Speedway (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS2
Tuesday, Dec. 13
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS1
Thursday, Dec. 15
12 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Truck Season Recap (re-air), FS2
Saturday, Dec. 17
2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS1