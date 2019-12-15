NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 16-Dec. 22

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, December 16

4 a.m., Twin Turbos: NASCAR Dreams – Joey Logano (re-air), Discovery Channel

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, December 17

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live