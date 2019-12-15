NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 16-Dec. 22
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, December 16
4 a.m., Twin Turbos: NASCAR Dreams – Joey Logano (re-air), Discovery Channel
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1/FOX Sports App
7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
Tuesday, December 17
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
On MRN
7 p.m., NASCAR Live