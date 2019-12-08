NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 9-15, 2019
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, December 9
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz, FS1/FOX Sports App
Tuesday, December 10
On MRN
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Friday, December 13
2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Fans Choice Awards (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
Sunday, December 15
2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App
3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Fans Choice Awards (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App