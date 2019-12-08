NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Dec. 9-15, 2019

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, December 9

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, December 10

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Friday, December 13

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Fans Choice Awards (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, December 15

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Pop Quiz (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Fans Choice Awards (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App