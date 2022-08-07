NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 8-14, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, August 8
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS2
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1
10 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond, FS1
11 p.m., Best of Features 2022 Season, FS1
Tuesday, August 9
6 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, August 10
1:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, August 11
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: The Dadchelor Party, USA Network
Friday, August 12
12:34 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1
Saturday, August 13
3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2
8 a.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1
9 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1
10 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1998 Hardee’s 250, FS1
1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), FS1
2 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Super Trofeo (re-air), USA Network
3 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Pilot Challenge (re-air), USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice/qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Richmond Raceway, USA Network, NBC Sports App
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Richmond, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 from Richmond, FS1
On MRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250
Sunday, August 14
7:30 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 (re-air), FS1
12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network
2:50 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing, Peacock
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond, USA Network, NBC Sports App
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series post-race show, USA Network
On MRN Radio:
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400