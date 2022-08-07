NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 8-14, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing

Monday, August 8

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS2

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1

10 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond, FS1

11 p.m., Best of Features 2022 Season, FS1

Tuesday, August 9

6 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, August 10

1:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, August 11

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: The Dadchelor Party, USA Network

Friday, August 12

12:34 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS1

Saturday, August 13

3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing: 1986 Miller High Life 400, FS2

8 a.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1998 Hardee’s 250, FS1

1:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Super Trofeo (re-air), USA Network

3 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Pilot Challenge (re-air), USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice/qualifying at Richmond Raceway, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying at Richmond Raceway, USA Network, NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Richmond, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 from Richmond, FS1

On MRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250

Sunday, August 14

7:30 a.m., Best of Radioactive: Richmond (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 (re-air), FS1

12 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

2 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

2:50 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing, Peacock

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond, USA Network, NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series post-race show, USA Network

On MRN Radio:

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400