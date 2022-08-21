NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 22-28, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, August 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Tuesday, August 23

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: 2022 season, FS1

Wednesday, August 24

1:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network

3:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100 (re-air), FS1

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, August 25

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower, USA Network

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life, USA Network

10:01 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network

Friday, August 26

12:03 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network

12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West (re-air), USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, USA Network

4:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Ty Gibbs, USA Network

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, USA Network

6:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

7 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola from Daytona International Speedway, USA Network

10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network

10:30 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network

On MRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona

Saturday, August 27

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, NBC

9:30 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network

On MRN:

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona

On Peacock:

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona

Sunday, August 28

1:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network

2 p.m., IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, CNBC

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sprecher 150 from the Milwaukee Mile, MAVTV, FloRacing

On Peacock:

2 p.m., IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway