NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 22-28, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, August 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Tuesday, August 23
4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Best of Radioactive: 2022 season, FS1
Wednesday, August 24
1:38 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (re-air), USA Network
3:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire Delivers 100 (re-air), FS1
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, August 25
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
9 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower, USA Network
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life, USA Network
10:01 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network
Friday, August 26
12:03 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network
12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (re-air), USA Network
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West (re-air), USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, USA Network
4:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Ty Gibbs, USA Network
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, USA Network
6:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
7 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola from Daytona International Speedway, USA Network
10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network
10:30 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network
On MRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona
Saturday, August 27
3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway, NBC
9:30 p.m., Race for the Championship Sneak Preview, USA Network
On MRN:
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
On Peacock:
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Sunday, August 28
1:32 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network
2 p.m., IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, CNBC
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Sprecher 150 from the Milwaukee Mile, MAVTV, FloRacing
On Peacock:
2 p.m., IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway