NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Aug. 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Countdown to Premiere, USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 30
5:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Aug. 31
1:37 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
Thursday, Sept. 1
12 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Prototype Challenge (re-air), USA Network
1 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Lamborghini Super Trofeo (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era, USA Network
Friday, Sept. 2
1 a.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Saturday, Sept. 3
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, USA Network
2 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Darlington, USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, USA Network
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race Show: Darlington, USA Network
5:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network
On MRN:
12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 pole qualifying
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
Sunday, Sept. 4
12:35 a.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network
1:35 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
2 p.m., IMSA Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix Michigan Pilot Challenge, USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network
5 p.m., Countdown to Green: Darlington, USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway, USA Network
10 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Darlington, USA Network
10:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network
11:35 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network
On MRN:
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500