NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Aug. 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

11 p.m., Race for the Championship: Countdown to Premiere, USA Network

Tuesday, Aug. 30

5:30 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Aug. 31

1:37 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 1

12 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Prototype Challenge (re-air), USA Network

1 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Lamborghini Super Trofeo (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

10 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era, USA Network

Friday, Sept. 2

1 a.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, USA Network

2 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Darlington, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, USA Network

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race Show: Darlington, USA Network

5:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:

12 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 pole qualifying

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:35 a.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

1:35 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

2 p.m., IMSA Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix Michigan Pilot Challenge, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network

5 p.m., Countdown to Green: Darlington, USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway, USA Network

10 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Darlington, USA Network

10:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

11:35 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network

On MRN:

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500