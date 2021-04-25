NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 26-May 2, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, April 26

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

9:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, April 27

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, April 28

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, April 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway, FS2

Friday, April 30

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

Saturday, May 1

1:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

1:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Motor Speedway

7 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 2

1 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN5)

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show at Kansas, FS1

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway