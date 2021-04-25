NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 26-May 2, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, April 26
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
9:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., Blink of an Eye (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, April 27
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Wednesday, April 28
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, April 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway, FS2
Friday, April 30
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1
Saturday, May 1
1:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
1:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Motor Speedway
7 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway
Sunday, May 2
1 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — Best of Radioactive: Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN5)
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show at Kansas, FS1
On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway