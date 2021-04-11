NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 12-18, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, April 12

4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, April 13

1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Davey Lives On (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Thursday, April 15

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway (tape-delay), NBCSN

5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1

Friday, April 16

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, April 17

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2008 Dan Lowry 400 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Richmond Raceway, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway, FS1

On MRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

Sunday, April 18

7 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1

2:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Richmond Raceway, FOX

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, FOX (Canada: TSN1, TSN5)

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway