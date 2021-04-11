NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 12-18, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, April 12
4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, April 13
1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS2
4 a.m., Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Davey Lives On (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live
Thursday, April 15
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway (tape-delay), NBCSN
5:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS1
Friday, April 16
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, April 17
9:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2008 Dan Lowry 400 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Richmond Raceway, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway, FS1
On MRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway
Sunday, April 18
7 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond, FS1
2:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at Richmond Raceway, FOX
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, FOX (Canada: TSN1, TSN5)
On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway