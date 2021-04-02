NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 5-11, 2021

NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 5-11, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, April 5
6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2007 Goody’s Cool Orange 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, April 6
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, April 7
9 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2010 Goody‘s Fast Pain Relief (re-air), FS2

Thursday, April 8
1 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2007 Goody‘s Cool Orange 500 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN:
8 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Friday, April 9
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)
10:30 p.m., Blink of An Eye (re-air), FS1

On MRN:
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, April 10
4 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville, FS1
6:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1 (Canada: TSN 5)
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

On MRN:
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 11
7 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS1
4 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Martinsville (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

  • Weekend Schedule for Martinsville Speedway

