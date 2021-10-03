NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 4-10, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Oct. 4
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, FS1 (re-air)
On MRN
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Tuesday, Oct. 5
3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, FS2 (re-air)
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Talladega, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Charlotte, FS1 (re-air)
Wednesday, Oct. 6
3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, FS2 (re-air)
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Charlotte, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Oct. 7
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Classic: 1994 Coke 600, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m., The 600: History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN, NBC Sports App
Friday, Oct. 8
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 9
12 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing GT Challenge at VIR, NBC/NBC Sports App
3 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN3)
On PRN
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Sunday, Oct. 10
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte, FS1
1 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App
2 p.m., NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN5)
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On PRN
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400