NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 4-10, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, Oct. 4

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, FS1 (re-air)

On MRN

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500



Tuesday, Oct. 5

3 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, FS2 (re-air)

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Talladega, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Charlotte, FS1 (re-air)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

3 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250, FS2 (re-air)

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Charlotte, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1



Thursday, Oct. 7

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Classic: 1994 Coke 600, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., The 600: History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN, NBC Sports App

Friday, Oct. 8

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 9

12 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing GT Challenge at VIR, NBC/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN3)

On PRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Sunday, Oct. 10

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte, FS1

1 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN5)

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On PRN

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400